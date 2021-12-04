Honoree: Chastity Heyward

President/Founder

Sylvan Learning Center – Murrieta

Chastity Heyward is a proven leader in business and education. She is currently the franchise owner for Sylvan Learning Center in Murrieta, CA and has been able to maintain over 300% growth for the business since ownership. Additionally, she sits as an advisory board member for the University of California, and NAWBO Inland Empire, as well as the School Site Council for the Temecula Valley Unified School District. Heyward involves herself in a variety of other philanthropic, educational, and professional ventures.

Her passion for education and entrepreneurship has led her to the role of editor for NAWBO IE Magazine and her compassion for her community has granted her the opportunity to partner with multiple non-profit organizations. Her work with School on Wheels and Care2Rock has helped to expand educational opportunities, while her partnership with Life Source Training Institute & Affordable Counseling improves access to important mental health services for kids at her center and the community.

Heyward holds a master’s degree in leadership, a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and is in the process of earning her doctoral degree in organizational leadership. When not working or volunteering, she can typically be found spending time with her husband and two children who inspire her every day in her goal to cultivate and improve educational opportunities within her community and other women business owners.