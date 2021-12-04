Honoree: Olivia Karpinski

Co-Founder/Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Vivera Pharmaceuticals

As a founding partner of Vivera Pharmaceuticals at the age of 29, Karpinski became one of the youngest co-founders of a biopharmaceutical and biotech company. Today, she leads the company’s business development and marketing efforts with agility and precision to stay ahead of the quickly evolving health care and technology sectors.

Under Karpinski’s helm, Vivera has expanded its footprint to include six divisions and two additional Orange County locations. Karpinski has focused on combining her industry knowledge with a hands-on operational approach, creating both a comprehensive and efficient supply chain and diversified distribution channels for Vivera’s products.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an industry-disrupting, vertically integrated company with science-driven, patented technology, clinical trials, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

Karpinski has overseen business development and partnerships, ranging from supply and distribution channel expansion to Vivera’s clinical trial partnership with Parexel.

To fulfill her passion for encouraging the next generation of developers and engineers, Karpinski is involved with Newport Beach-based HEYKUBE, a programmable STEM product set to roll out to schools later in 2021. Fundamental to HEYKUBE’s mission is support for STEM teaching platforms and contributions to empowering young people, especially women, to pursue leadership roles in science, technology, mathematics, and economics.

Karpinski has also been a dedicated advocate and passionate speaker for the American Heart Association (AHA), raising over $80,000 to date through fundraisers, event walks, and the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Through its philanthropic non-profit arm, Vivera Cares, the company also showed its dedication to making a positive difference for vulnerable communities, first responders, and front-line health care workers.