Honoree: Rima Nashashibi

Founder/President

Global Hope 365

Rima Nashashibi is founder and president of Global Hope 365, a local non-profit dedicated to ending harmful practices towards women and girls such as child marriage, human trafficking, and other forms of gender-based violence. She is an internationally recognized speaker and a political and community leader/activist with more than 20 years of experience in public speaking, conducting seminars, and media appearances – nationally and internationally – promoting openness, equal opportunity, tolerance, fairness, and justice for persons of all genders, ethnicity, religious backgrounds, and political persuasions.

Nashashibi has been hosted by the U.S. Department of State asa guest speaker in places such as Jerusalem, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In addition, she trained the women in Saudi Arabia in August 2015 on how to run for office in anticipation of the historical election held in December 2015 where women participated for the first time in the history of the Kingdom.

She serves on the Board of Directors of the United Nations Association of Orange County, the International Visitors Council of Los Angeles (IVCLA), a non-profit committed to creating a world of peace and prosperity through Citizen Diplomacy, and is currently a member of the Advisory Board of Friends of UNRWA, USA, and ANERA. Also, she is a past co-chair of the International Development Committee and task force leader of the World Trade Week Breakfast and Forum of the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce.

Nashashibi was president of the Insurance Professionals of Orange County (IPOC) from 2019-2020, president of the National Women Political Caucus – Orange County Chapter, vice chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County for 10 years, and a partner in SelectFirst Insurances Services, a boutique insurance agency providing commercial insurance to businesses.