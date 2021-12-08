Jami Beaton Eidsvold

Founder/CEO

Smarty Social Media

Jami Eidsvold is founder and CEO of Smarty Social Media, which is based in Santa Ana. She has more than 20 years of experience in communications, digital marketing and brand strategy with a focus on social media in the healthcare industry. Her passion for educating on the impact and potential of social media marketing makes her a frequent speaker at client sales meetings and business events. Started as a one-woman shop, Eidsvold has grown Smarty Social into a team of 22.