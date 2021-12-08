Chief Strategy Officer

TBWA/CHIAT/DAY LOS ANGELES

Jen Costello joined TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles in 2013 and has risen through the ranks in the last seven years, becoming the agency’s first female chief strategy officer earlier this year. She has driven impact across every aspect of the agency and has been integral in defining its next chapter and work to become Chiat’s legacy for its future. In the last 24 months, following a year of reckoning and transformation for the industry, Costello successfully accelerated a positive change agenda for the agency.