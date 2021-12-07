Partner

TLD Law

Jennifer Sawday is a partner at TLD Law, LLP. She serves a wide range of clients in all matters related to probate, trusts, estate planning – and related litigation. She also handles pre- and post-death administration for clients who serve as personal representatives, executors, and trustees for trusts and estates. Sawday has more than 18 years of legal practice experience. She drafts about three estate plans a week and her court practice includes about 30 active probates at any given time.