CEO/Co-Founder

Aster Farms

Julia Jacobson founded Aster Farms when cannabis helped her regain her life after a decade long battle with chronic migraines. As an exited CEO, she brings an expertise in entrepreneurship and business development to the Aster Farms’ team. Jacobson leads the company’s high-level vision, has successfully raised over $4.5 million of funding in a capital constrained industry, and put the wheels in motion to take the brand national. She has become a thought leader in the cannabis and sustainability spaces.