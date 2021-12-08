Chief Financial Officer

Key Code Media, Inc.

Ka Man Chan manages the entire financial operations of Key Code Media, ranging from the banking and vendor credit relationships to systems integration of ERP to CRM, creating a fluid strategic plan for the 90 employees located throughout the United States. She has been the righthand executive from the founding of the business to its present as a $55-million revenue organization. She is a Certified Public Accountant with an economics/ business degree from University of California, Los Angeles.