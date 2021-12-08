President/Partner

Venables Bell + Partners

Kate Jeffers is president and partner of leading independent advertising agency, Venables Bell + Partners (VB+P), where she runs the day-to-day operations and drives its long-term vision. Headquartered in San Francisco, the agency counts Audi, Chipotle, 3M and Reebok among its clients. Since joining the agency 17 years ago, Jeffers has played a pivotal role in the agency’s overall success--driving consequential growth via new business and a diversification of VB+P’s offerings.