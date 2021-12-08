Katie Grassini

Chief Executive Officer

Grassini Family Winery

Grassini was a trial lawyer when she took over the family winery as the CEO while in her thirties. With Grassini as the CEO, the winery has grown, and for the last few years both the winery and tasting room were voted number one in Santa Barbara. She is also actively part of her community, participating in many charitable activities and creating “Grassini Gives Back” to raise money for local charities, including the Santa Barbara Food Bank.