Global President

TBWA/MEDIA ARTS LAB

Katrien De Bauw is the global president of TBWA/Media Arts Lab, the bespoke advertising agency dedicated to Apple. Throughout her career, De Bauw’s belief in the power of creativity is seen through her work with some of the world’s most creative brands in delivering campaigns that transform business. It is this conviction that first drew her to TBWA/Media Arts Lab as managing director in London, where she was instrumental in transforming the regional operation as well as producing groundbreaking work for the Apple brand.