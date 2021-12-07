CEO/Founder

Harmonica

At Katy Saeger’s company Harmonica, she serves as interim CMO for clients, leveraging her bi-coastal public relations and marketing agency, which has led a number of name brands and organizations, through hyper growth and acquisition. In just over a decade, she has helped rocket ship businesses, scale massive events like Wanderlust and Maker Faire, worked with business titans including the late Steve Jobs and Paul Allen, and currently sits on the board of mission-driven regenerative agriculture organization, Kiss the Ground.