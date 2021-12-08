Executive Vice President, Client Solutions

Allied Global Marketing

Kelly Estrella is the executive vice president of client solutions at Allied Global Marketing, a marketing firm focused on serving the entertainment, culture and lifestyle industries with integrated solutions across paid, earned and owned media, creative design and strategic consulting. Estrella is the company’s top female executive and an all-around excellent businesswoman, whose skills span across strategy, operations, and sales. She adds tremendous value to both the agency and its clients, as well as a mentor and inspiration to many of her co-workers.