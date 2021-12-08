Vice President, Merchandising

RALPHS GROCERY COMPANY

Kendra Doyel is vice president of merchandising for the Kroger Co.’s Ralphs Grocery Company division based in Los Angeles. She oversees sales and merchandising for 185 stores located throughout Southern California to as far north as the Central Coast. In the last 24 months, Doyel has led a refreshed brand image for Ralphs, featuring the tagline “Fresh for Everyone” and the Kroji animated characters. She also launched grocery pickup service at all Ralphs locations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.