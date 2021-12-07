Founder

The Coding School

Kiera Peltz is an international STEM education leader focused on preparing the next generation of leaders and innovators for the future of work. She is the CEO of The Coding School (TCS), a 501(c)(3) tech education non-profit that aims to ensure future social mobility, prosperity and innovation through computer science education and training. Under her leadership, TCS has taught over 20,000 students how to code across 125 countries. She spearheaded a first-of-its-kind, year-long quantum computing course for 7,500 high school students and above in partnership with IBM Quantum.