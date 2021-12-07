Global Chief Experience Officer

Initiative

Kimberly Miller is the global chief experience officer at Initiative. Protecting the agency’s unique culture, she oversees programs that strengthen the experience of more than 900 employees in the U.S. and 4,000 globally. Miller’s responsibilities include identifying trends to help curate mental wellness, learning and development, onboarding, and DEI programs that help motivate and support talent. With more than 20 years of experience, Miller is a people person who understands media and the importance of a strong agency culture.