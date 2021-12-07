Co-Creator/General Manager

Boscia

Lan Belinky was destined to lead a global skin care brand. In her teens, her family moved from Japan to the United States, where her father began the creation of Boscia in her family home. After graduating with a degree in business marketing, she joined the company full-time, leading many of the brand’s major milestones, including the first foray into prestige retail, the formulation of the iconic Luminizing Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, and positioning Boscia as a leader in the clean beauty industry.