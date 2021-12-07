Director

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS

Lana Manganiello is a business development coach and trainer at Equinox Strategy Partners. She has spent the entirety of her career focused on marketing and business development for a variety of professional service firms. Manganiello has run both marketing departments and business development teams for financial service and insurance companies, as well as in construction and education technology. She’s devoted the last three years to working with law firms and attorneys on client development primarily through group training and individual coaching.