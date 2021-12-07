CEO/Founder

The Darl

Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lara Schmoisman is the founder and CEO of The Darl, a powerhouse business and marketing-public relations strategist. She is also the host of both the “Coffee N5" (English) and “Marketing Simplificado” (Spanish) podcasts, and an international speaker. With more than 20 years of experience working across radio, television, film, and content marketing, Schmoisman, armed with an accent, grit, and a bit of sass, empowers entrepreneurs by providing accessible marketing resources and learning platforms to otherwise underserved Latinx communities.