CEO/Owner

TURNER GROUP INC.

In 1996, Laura Douglas, along with Chuck Roehm and Norm Boshoff, sat on Roehm’s sailboat in the Puget Sound and talked about their dreams for Turner Group and how they wanted to serve the manufacturing industry. They talked about service, how they wanted to treat people and how we wanted to be remembered. Almost 30 years later, Douglas is the president and CEO of a thriving company that her team follows and practices the original values of its founding members.