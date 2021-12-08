(_)

Founder/CEO

THE ART BOX ACADEMY AND ART TO GROW ON CHILDREN’S ART CENTER, INC.

Lauren Dennis-Perelmuter officially launched The Art Box Academy in the spring of 2020 as she saw an immense need to ensure children and students who were home due to the pandemic and school closures still had access to hands-on innovative creative art lessons and projects. The Art Box Academy expanded its product line customizing lessons for non-profit organizations, school districts, camps, pediatric hospitals and luxury resorts filling the gap of closed or modified pediatric playrooms and hotel kids clubs, ensuring post pandemic needs were and continue to be met.

