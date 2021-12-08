Founding Executive Director

CONFERENCES FOR WOMEN

Laurie Dalton-White is the founding executive director of the Conferences for Women – a sister network of nonprofit professional development events hosting 50,000 professionals annually across Silicon Valley, Austin, Boston & Philadelphia. The 2022 CA Conference for Women will be held March 2nd, 2022 virtually during Women’s History Month. Dalton-White was previously a senior advisor and SVP at Hill-Knowlton, where she managed campaign strategies primarily for Fortune 500 clients. Previously, she started her career in politics working for two former Lt. Governors.