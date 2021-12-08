Co-Founder/Creative Director

Odysseus Arms

As one of the few female agency owners in the advertising industry, Libby Brockhoff has pioneered a new agency model and way of working as the founder and CEO of Odysseus Arms. In the process, she is paving the way for more women founders to open their own shops, run creative departments and lead agencies – while showing them how they can stay true to themselves and what they value along the way. She says, “We’re finally talking about diversity in advertising and pushing for a more inclusive field.”