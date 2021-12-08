Founder

Lisa Dauffenbach co-founded Mosaic Laboratories, having an established track record in oncology research and implementing efficient and profitable laboratory operations. Dauffenbach developed the Mosaic Blue assay for in vitro chemosensitivity testing of solid tumor explants, a method that is used to evaluate novel chemotherapeutic agents for activity prior to conducting clinical trials. Today, Mosaic Laboratories is a leading provider of pathology-focused pre-clinical and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.