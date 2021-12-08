Partner/Chief Creative Officer

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Margaret Johnson is a 24-year veteran of Goodby Silverstein & Partners and leads the agency’s creative department as chief creative officer. Johnson’s signature creative product is innovative work with a humanitarian edge. Over the last year, Johnson’s teams tackled two of the most important issues affecting society today: police brutality against Black people and COVID-19-related racism toward Asian Americans. She also led the creation of Google and the U.N.'s “Life Below Water,” exposing the prediction that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.