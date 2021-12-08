Director

For the past 17 years, Mary Dominguez has been general manager of The Oaks of Pasadena, Rose Court Medical Office Building and other rental properties for Pasadena Oaks Life Properties. Her current responsibilities include oversight of 50 employees, including office and marketing, activities coordinator, gardeners, drivers, maintenance, housekeepers, servers and kitchen staff; as well as oversight of 85 independent senior living apartments, landscaping, pool/spa and maintenance, all on a property of approximately 28 acres.