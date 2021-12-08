Chief Executive Officer

GENIE SUPPLY

Megan Cox is an MIT graduate, beauty entrepreneur, and cosmetic lab owner. In 2013, she started her beauty brand, Amalie Beauty, out of her dorm at MIT. She spent the next three years in China, running her e-commerce brand remotely and working with factories on the line. In 2018, she sold her brand and returned to the U.S. to open her own factory, Genie Supply, which manufactures personal care and cosmetic products specifically for start-ups, with a focus on clean and cannabis beauty.