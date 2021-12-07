Account Director

Illuminator

Megan Powers is an account director at Illuminator, a Bay-area digital advertising agency. As an experienced digital, social, and experiential marketer, she brings exceptional energy, creativity, and thoughtfulness to each of her client brands. Powers is a strategic thinker, sounding board, partner in the trenches, and champion of creative work. She’s been promoted four times in her five-year career, beginning at Evolution Bureau in Oakland and now with Illuminator, which spun off from EVB earlier in 2021.