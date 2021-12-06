SVP, Head of Strategy

Quantasy + Associates

Melanie Williams has dedicated her career to helping brands and businesses better understand and serve today’s consumers. As the SVP, Head of Strategy for Quantasy + Associates, she leads a team of cultural strategists who focus on uncovering the unique perspectives, experiences, and needs of diverse and often-overlooked communities. With the social justice movement, Williams developed immersive presentations and videos that not only brought real voices from the Black community to life, but also educated senior-leadership at multiple large organizations to the true complexity of systemic inequity.