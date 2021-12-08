Co-Founder

NYX HORROR COLLECTIVE

Originally a playwright from New York, Melody Cooper worked on Stage 13’s “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” now on Netflix. She also served as story editor on the 22nd season of NBCUniversal’s “Law&Order: SVU.” Cooper also writes the comic book “Omni.” She is the co-founder of NYX Horror Collective, a group of women horror filmmakers whose micro shorts were recently featured on Shudder. Her next projects are a soon-to-be announced feature for Netflix along with an original TV series that she’s developing with a major producer.