Entrepreneur/Founder/CEO

Fine Artist/Writer

Michasgallery.com

A renowned fine artist and Glendale resident for 20 years, Micheline Abounassar is a descendant of the Durighello family, who enriched the Louvre museum in France. Her entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in her charitable donations that come from sales of her work. Among some of the dignitaries and charitable organizations that have received her paintings include the Pope, Jay Leno, Simon Cowell, the Special Olympics, Glendale Adventist Hospital, City of Hope, Bradley Whitford, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, and many other high profile celebrities.