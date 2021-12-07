Senior Vice President, /Chief Financial Officer/Controller

Kilroy Realty Corporation

Michelle Ngo was appointed chief financial officer in December 2020 after serving as senior vice president and treasurer since 2009. She has demonstrated a strong ability to not only adapt but also thrive in the midst of changes. During the great recession, Ngo helped to get the company rated to shore up the balance sheet in order to allow the company to finance its expansion strategy. This ultimately transformed the company into a premier west coast REIT, growing its enterprise from $2 billion to $10 billion.