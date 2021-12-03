Founder/Principal Attorney

Mitra Ahouraian is the founder and principal attorney at Ahouraian Law, a corporate and entertainment law firm based in Los Angeles. She holds degrees from UCLA and Loyola Law School, with a specialty from UCLA in Entertainment Studies and an emphasis in Business & Legal Affairs. She’s represented prominent actors, writers, directors, producers, models, influencers, and financiers. She prides herself on being strategic, prepared and personable in all that she does — and takes time to make the law more accessible to others by sharing useful information through her online channels.