Co-Founder

LABEL the Agency

Monica M. Jaramillo co-founded the entertainment marketing firm, LABEL the Agency, whose clients include Airbnb, Cedars-Sinai, Fox, Netflix, Seratopical by Sera Labs, Virtue/Vice Media, Team IMPACT and Voice For The Animals. She was previously a vice president in the brand marketing division of PMK-BNC, working on such clients as Audi, Samsung, American Express and DIRECTV. She is also a board member of the Exceptional Children’s Foundation, which provides education, housing, and employment opportunities for children and adults with learning disabilities.