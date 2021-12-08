President/CEO

Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce

Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, ACE, is CEO of the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and the first and only woman to head the organization in its 110-year history. At the age of 23, she started as the communications manager of the (then-called) Van Nuys Chamber of Commerce. Within six years, she was named the Chamber’s first female CEO. Hoffman Vanyek isa results-driven professional with experience in both the political and business arenas, shaping consensus and achieving big-picture goals by uniting the business community toward a shared vision.