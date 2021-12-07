CEO/Founder

PrimaFoodie

Nichole Perkins is the founder of PrimaFoodie. A self-described food warrior, Perkins is fueled by her belief that a healthy, empowered, conscious lifestyle can be accessible to everyone. Having struggled with various autoimmune conditions, Perkins started on a journey of self-healing through food. Today she shares her wisdom via PrimaFoodie.com, a lifestyle media company with a mission to shift the tide of food awareness and clean living. PrimaFoodie, offers content that focuses on healing the body through real food.