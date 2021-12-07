CEO/Founder

NRPR Group

Nicole Rodrigues is the founder & CEO of the award-winning, strategic public relations agency and marketing machine, NRPR Group. She is a recognized expert and leader across specialties, renowned for her ability to bridge the communication gap between technology and various consumer industries. With 21+ years of experience in PR, she has developed and successfully executed strategic campaigns for some of the biggest names in business. NRPR Group has been honored with over 55 individual and agency awards across the company’s seven-year span.