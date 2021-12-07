President/CEO

Entertainment Industry Foundation

Nicole Sexton was named the president and CEO of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) in 2017. EIF was established in 1942 to unify Hollywood’s generous giving to maximize the amount of charitable dollars raised annually, and guarantee that worthy charities receive these contributions. As president and CEO, Nicole is responsible for day-today operations and developing strategies and plans, ensuring their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives of the organization.