Franchisee/Owner

Express Employment Professionals

Palbinder Badesha, Riverside/Corona franchisee of Express Employment Professionals, makes the company’s values her way of life. She is frequently described as genuinely amazing, generous, full of warm and welcoming energy, empathetic, curious, driven, and a true friend. Her first job out of university was to establish a refuge for women fleeing domestic violence, and she later went on to develop policies and projects to support homeless women. Badesha is passionate about giving back to her community and active in many local organizations.