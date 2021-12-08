Co-CEO/Chief Creative Officer

Antonio & Paris Branding

Paris Hinson Buchanan has served as a creative leader on many household brands on a global basis. She is a native Californian and a proud graduate of Chico State. Not only is she one of a few women in a leadership position in the field of advertising but she also has accomplished this while raising four children and two grandchildren. In addition, Buchanan has tirelessly as a mentor and board member of First Serve, which is an academic and tennis after-school program for underserved children.