Rabia Ahmadi

Director of Family Services, Farsi

Miry’s List

Rabia Ahmandi is an accomplished speaker, lecturer, and grants officer from Kabul, Afghanistan. In 2017, she moved to Los Angeles with her husband and their two young children. On the first day she met Miry, Ahmadi asked to volunteer at Miry’s List to help other families. She became their first employee later that year and today oversees family services at Miry’s List. She is a beacon of light and support and hope for hundreds of Afghan newcomers in Los Angeles and across 19 states nationally.