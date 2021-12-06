Founder/Director

Playa Vista Counseling

Rachel Thomasian is a licensed marriage and family therapist; co-author of “BreakUp and BreakOut;” founder and director of Playa Vista Counseling; co-founder of ShrinkSync; and a mother of two children. She is both genuinely caring and extensively trained and has been professionally helping individuals, couples, and families since 2007. In addition, she is an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology, where she teaches mental health systems, practice & advocacy.