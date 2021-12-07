President

MARKO METALS, INC.

Rebecca Love is the co-president of Marko Metals, Inc., a full-service ferrous and non-ferrous metal broker and recycler. After graduating Boston University in 2006 and a short stint in public relations, Love joined Marko Metals in an operations role. Over the next few years, she spent time learning the ins and outs of the business, from pricing and sales to yard management and human resources. In 2012, Love stepped into her current role as co-president of the company.