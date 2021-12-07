President/CEO

Innovative Housing Opportunities

Rochelle Mills is president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO), a non-profit developer of high-quality affordable housing, providing supportive services and economic empowerment programs. She oversees the growth and implementation of IHO’s vision, portfolio, and long-term impact. She began as a part-time project manager over IHO’s sole property in 2006 and served as vice president of development and programs. Since then, Mills has been an integral leader and team member for almost 15 of the firm’s 45-year legacy of developing, advocating, and preserving affordable housing.