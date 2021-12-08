Vice President, Marketing

Bringing years of experience in marketing and strategy, Roshni Cox serves as the head of brand partnerships for GreenPark Sports. In this role, Cox develops go-tomarket advertising solutions to expand sales revenue, drives innovative brand partnerships that leverage sponsorship activation, and develops creative advertising and sponsorship integrations in the mobile virtual sports world. Most recently, Cox served as the director of sports brand solutions for the Walt Disney Company, where she co-partnered on a strategic initiative between Disney and Facebook to develop branded content programs.