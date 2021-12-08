Founder/Publisher

Traveler and Tourist

Ruksana Hussain is an award-winning journalist with 20 years’ experience working with media and corporate clients, covering diverse beats and industries. She is the publisher and editor of Traveler and Tourist – a digital subscriber-only monthly lifestyle magazine with a global audience. She is the managing editor with a diversity-focused publication and copy editor with a luxury lifestyle publication. Her past editorial experience includes managing several monthly print publications in Southern California. She has received recognition from the North American Travel Journalists Association for her journalistic work.