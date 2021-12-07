Sara Z. Mijares

Entrepreneur

Sara Zapata Mijares Consulting

Sara Mijares is an advisor for non-profit, cultural, artistic, and tourism organizations and an expert business promoter. She has recently entered into an event collaboration with the “Convencion Internacional de Chile 2022" in Tabasco, Mexico for Nov. 2022 and is working toward bringing the International Forum of Chile and Gourmet, an offspring of the Chile industry event in Mexico to Los Angeles in summer 2023. In 2013 and 2014, she coordinated the MEXICO FOOD FAIR at the Los Angeles Convention Center.