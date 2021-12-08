Chief Executive Officer

Business Resource Group

Sharon Evans is a 25-year veteran in the non-profit advisory service, business development and financial service sectors. She has extensive expertise in supplier diversity and economic development. As an advocate for small businesses, she works to advance inclusivity and expand pathways of opportunity for entrepreneurs across the state. Evans believes that “Small Business Success is Everybody’s Business” and dedicates her life to supporting the businesses that she believes supports our way of life. Supporting small businesses is her calling and her ministry.