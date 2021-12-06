VP, Head of Production

Walton Isaacson

Shauna Williams joined Walton Isaacson in 2011 as an agency producer rising to VP, head of production because of her exceptional ability to manage and inspire teams, delight and drive business results for clients, and innovate in collaboration with creative teams. Williams is one of less than a handful of female African American executives involved in agency production leadership and even a smaller circle of Super Bowl advertising producers. She manages all aspects of creative production and operational leadership of production teams at WI.