General Manager/Creative Executive

Migrante Agency

Sol Ricagni is the general manager and partner of Migrante Agency. She is an award-winning creative executive who has worked with some of today’s most exciting brands and non-profits. At Migrante, Ricagni wears multiple different hats, from leading creative projects to overseeing the accounts, to running the operations of the company. During her first months at Migrante, she helped create their scalable business model and unique value proposition. Ricagni recently spearheaded the rebranding of Migrante, working closely with designers and developers to find Migrante’s unique voice and positioning.